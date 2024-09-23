Euro net long speculative positions continue to fall

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to reduce their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 69646 contracts in the data reported through September 17, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 11787 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp