US dollar index net speculative longs fall sharply to 4-month low

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
US dollar index net long positions slide to its lowest level in four months from a nine-month high in the previous week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 1798 contracts in the data reported through September 17, 2024, showing a sharp decline of 18412 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

