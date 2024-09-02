Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Euro net long speculative positions surge

Euro net long speculative positions surge

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market sharply increased their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 92838 contracts in the data reported through August 27, 2024. This was a weekly surge of 36821 net long contracts- hitting highest level so far this year.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

