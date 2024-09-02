Ramkrishna Forgings Board approves foray into aluminium forging

To set up new facility at Jamshedpur with investment of Rs 57.5 cr

Ramkrishna Forgings has received board approval for setting up an Aluminium Forging Facility at Jamshedpur.

The Board of Directors have also given an approval for an investment of Rs 57.5 crore to set up the facility, which will primarily cater to EV Market. The project will be set up with total installed capacity of 3,000 MT per annum and is expected to be commissioned by Q2 FY26. At the optimum capacity the project will generate additional revenue of Rs. 175 crore per annum for the Company.