Ramkrishna Forgings to sell its WoS 'Globe All India Services' to Yatra Online

For a cash consideration of Rs 128 cr Ramkrishna Forgings announced that it has entered into Share Purchase Agreement to sell 100% stake in its Wholly-owned Subsidiary, Globe All India Services to Yatra Online, for a cash consideration of Rs. 128 crore (net of debt). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Globe All India Services has evolved into one of India's leading Hospitality Management Companies, with a diversified portfolio spanning Corporate Travel, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), Leisure and Car Rental. The transaction is expected to close within this quarter, subject to the satisfactory completion of all closing conditions.

Commenting on the development, Naresh Jalan, Managing Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. said, As part of our strategic product rationalization initiative, we have decided to focus on our core segments particularly in forged, machined and fabricated products for diverse sectors such as Automotive, Railways, Oil & Gas and Power, among others, where the Company see a great potential for growth and expansion. This move not only aligns with our long-term objectives but also enables us to strengthen our balance sheet. This division was built by addressing market needs of the time and its success reflects the dedication and hard work of our outstanding team. As the business transitions to new ownership, we express our sincere gratitude to everyone who played a role in its growth.

