Euro Off Two-Week High As Dollar Rebounds; Dismal German Data Weighs

The upside in euro was capped on Friday as dollar paced up gains above 104 mark and weaker than expected economic data weighed on sentiments. EURUSD was quoting at $1.0867, down 0.14% on the day and off a two-week high registered in the previous session. Germanys factory order came in at a less than expected pace of 0.2% on month in February although recovering from an 11.4% slump reported in January, according to the official data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Friday. However, the rebound in factory orders suggests that the German manufacturing sector is on track for a recovery. Germanys industrial orders tumbled at an annual rate of 10.6% in the same period, compared with the previous decline of 6.2%. The pair now awaits Non-farm payrolls data due later in the global day that could provide cues for further direction. Accentuating tensions in Middle East are also seen supporting safe haven dollar. On the NSE, EURINR futures are trading with extremely low volumes at 90.43, down 0.26% on the day.

