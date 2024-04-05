Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 338.6, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.77% in last one year as compared to a 27.81% gain in NIFTY and a 57.41% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 338.6, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 22493.7. The Sensex is at 74161.32, down 0.09%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 10.1% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8684.45, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc gains after reporting decent production in Q4

Sensex gains 207 pts; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.72%

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 4.13%

Sensex gains 193 pts; metal shares shine

Ashoka Buildcon receives completion certificate for its work on Vadodara Mumbai Expressway

IFC to invest Rs 330 cr in Artemis Medicare Services

Dollar Index Back Above 104 As Fed Officials Warn On Inflation

Thomas Cook launches EnterpriseFx in partnership with Visa &amp; Mastercard

We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story