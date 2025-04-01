Euro speculative net longs at 6-month high

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slightly increased net long positions and stayed close to their highest level since beginning of October 2024, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 65525 contracts in the data reported through March 25, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 6100 net long contracts.

