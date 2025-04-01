KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,236 crore

KEC International has announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,236 crore across its various businesses.

The company's Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for transmission lines and substations in the Middle East (UAE and Kuwait), as well as a substation order from a private TBCB player in India.

Additionally, KEC's civil business has secured an order for a residential project from a leading private developer in Western India.

In its transportation segment, the company has secured an order in the prestigious train collision avoidance system (TCAS) segment under the Kavach initiative in India.

Furthermore, KECs cables business has secured orders for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, commented, We are delighted with the new order wins, especially the substation orders in both India and international markets. The order in the UAE has significantly expanded our order book in the Middle East substation market. Our civil business continues to expand its client base in the residential segment with the addition of a renowned real estate developer. With these orders, our total order intake for FY25 stands at a record level of Rs 24,600 crore, reflecting robust growth of 36% compared to last year.

KEC International is part of the RPG group. The company is a global EPC major in power T&D systems. It has also diversified in railway infrastructure, manufacturing cables (for power, telecom, solar, and railways), civil construction with a focus on the construction of industrial plants, warehouses, residential and commercial complexes, smart infrastructure, and renewable sector (solar) projects.

The company has reported a 34% rise in net profit to Rs 130 crore on a 7% increase in revenues to Rs 5,349 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of KEC International fell 1.35% to currently trade at Rs 771.95 on the BSE.

