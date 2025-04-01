Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,236 crore

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,236 crore

Image
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KEC International has announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,236 crore across its various businesses.

The company's Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for transmission lines and substations in the Middle East (UAE and Kuwait), as well as a substation order from a private TBCB player in India.

Additionally, KEC's civil business has secured an order for a residential project from a leading private developer in Western India.

In its transportation segment, the company has secured an order in the prestigious train collision avoidance system (TCAS) segment under the Kavach initiative in India.

Furthermore, KECs cables business has secured orders for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, commented, We are delighted with the new order wins, especially the substation orders in both India and international markets. The order in the UAE has significantly expanded our order book in the Middle East substation market. Our civil business continues to expand its client base in the residential segment with the addition of a renowned real estate developer. With these orders, our total order intake for FY25 stands at a record level of Rs 24,600 crore, reflecting robust growth of 36% compared to last year.

Also Read

Trent zooms 6% on crossing portfolio of over 1,000 large-box fashion stores

JSW Group planning ₹60 K cr capex in FY26, earmarks ₹15 K cr for EV biz

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1120 pts to 76,290; Nifty at 23,220; HDFC Bk down 3%

Latest LIVE: SC refuses to entertain plea against Allahabad HC order on Sambhal mosque whitewashing

Gold prices can rise 13% in 18 months to hit $3500 an ounce: BofA Securities

KEC International is part of the RPG group. The company is a global EPC major in power T&D systems. It has also diversified in railway infrastructure, manufacturing cables (for power, telecom, solar, and railways), civil construction with a focus on the construction of industrial plants, warehouses, residential and commercial complexes, smart infrastructure, and renewable sector (solar) projects.

The company has reported a 34% rise in net profit to Rs 130 crore on a 7% increase in revenues to Rs 5,349 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of KEC International fell 1.35% to currently trade at Rs 771.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vadilal Industries jumps after Gandhi family settles disputes

ITC inks pact to acquire ABREL's Century Pulp & Paper biz

Indices trade with deep cuts; consumer durables shares drop

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Newgen Software Tech secures orders worth Rs 17.51 crore & $1.67 million

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story