Indices trade with deep cuts; consumer durables shares drop

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 1,180.94 points, or 1.53%, to 76,233.98. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 305.25 points, or 1.30%, to 23,214.10.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.84%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,480 shares rose and 1,365 shares fell. A total of 161 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Indias current account deficit (CAD) rose marginally to $11.5 billion, or 1.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), during the October-December 2024 quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q3FY25) from $10.4 billion, or 1.1% of GDP, a year ago, amid a rise in service exports. Sequentially, CAD moderated from $16.7 billion in Q2FY25, or 1.8% of GDP, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The current account deficit is the difference between exports and imports of goods and services. It is a key indicator of the countrys external sector.
Merchandise trade deficit increased to $79.2 billion in Q3FY25 from $71.6 billion during the same period of FY24. Net services receipts increased to $51.2 billion in Q3FY25 from $45 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a y-o-y basis across major categories such as business services, computer services, transportation services, and travel services.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 7.84% to 13.72. The Nifty 24 April 2025 futures were trading at 23,368.95 at a premium of 154.85 points as compared with the spot at 23,214.10.
The Nifty option chain for the 24 April 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 41.1 lakh contracts at the 23,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 50.9 lakh contracts was seen at 23,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 1.96% to 34,954.05. The index slipped 2.43% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Voltas (down 6.18%), Amber Enterprises India (down 4.45%), Blue Star (down 2.93%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 2.19%), Titan Company (down 2.07%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.88%), Havells India (down 1.84%), V-Guard Industries (down 1.58%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 1.53%) and PG Electroplast (down 1.13%) declined.
On the other hand, Whirlpool of India (up 2.24%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.75%) and Bata India (up 0.60%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
VST Tillers Tractors rose 0.19%. The companys total sales surged 63.63% to 7,892 units in March 2025 from 4,823 units sold in March 2024.
Eicher Motors shed 0.80%. The company reported a 33.71% increase in total motorcycle sales to 101,021 units in March 2025 from 75,551 units sold in March 2024.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) slipped 1.31%. The company announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured large new orders both in India and abroad.
