Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Orchasp Ltd, Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd, Kanani Industries Ltd and Birla Cable Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2025.

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 61.53 at 01-Apr-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39442 shares in the past one month.

Orchasp Ltd spiked 19.91% to Rs 2.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd soared 19.90% to Rs 9.22. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kanani Industries Ltd rose 16.97% to Rs 1.93. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birla Cable Ltd spurt 14.75% to Rs 154.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13300 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

