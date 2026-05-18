Large currency speculators increase their net longs in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 40200 contracts in the data reported through May 12, 2026. This was a weekly rise of 7998 net positions.

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