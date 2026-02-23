Associate Sponsors

Euro speculative net longs stay around two and half year high

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market fell but stayed around a two and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 174480 contracts in the data reported through February 17, 2026. This was a weekly decline of 5825 net long contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

