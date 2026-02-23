LTIMindtree inks $100 mln multi-year agreement with MedTech

LTIMindtree (LTM) announced that it has signed multi-year agreement, worth $ 100 million with a MedTech company in Europe, a leading provider of innovative hearing solutions, to deliver product development and support across its flagship products.

This agreement will span over seven years. Towards this, LTM will leverage iNXT, its cross-industry digital transformation and innovation platform designed to help enterprises manage the convergence of the physical and digital worlds.

As part of this agreement, LTM will develop and support the MedTechs primary hearing instrument brands and its private labels. This includes the MedTechs core wearable devices, the fitting application used by hearing care professionals to configure hearing aids, and the mobile application for device control.