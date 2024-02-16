Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Steadying Below $1.08 Mark; ECB's Isabel Cautions Not To Adjust Policy Stance Prematurely

Euro Steadying Below $1.08 Mark; ECB's Isabel Cautions Not To Adjust Policy Stance Prematurely

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The euro is seen steadying on Friday following European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Isabel Schnabel comments that we must be cautious not to adjust policy stance prematurely. Monetary policy needs to remain restrictive until we can be confident that inflation will sustainably return to our medium-term target, she added. Euro is staying slightly short of reclaiming $1.08 mark but coming off three-month lows touched during the week. EURUSD is currently trading at $1.0779, down marginally on the day. The Dollar coming off recent peaks following weaker than expected US retail sales data capped downside in the single common currency. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies recovered some lost ground and was trading at 104.27 today after having fallen over half a percent yesterday. The 10-year benchmark treasury yields also dipped to around 4.22%.

Meanwhile, from Eurozone docket, German wholesale prices rose for the first time in four months in January, though they continued to fall compared to the same month last year mainly due to the decline in prices of mineral oil products. The wholesale price index rose 0.1 percent from the previous month after a revised 0.6 percent fall in December. This was the first monthly increase since September 2023, when wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent. On a year-on-year basis, wholesale prices fell 2.7 percent following a 2.6 percent decline in December. Prices decreased for the tenth month in a row. Meanwhile, EURINR futures on NSE is quoting at 89.44, up 0.21% on the day.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Euro Cautiously Recovers From 2-Month Lows With $1.08 Mark In Sight

Euro Off Three Month Low Against US Dollar, EURINR Lingers Around 89.10 Mark

Euro Recovers From One And Half Month Low Against Dollar

Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Euro Asia Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Market advances for 4th day; Nifty settles above 22,000 level

Ddev Plastiks Industries installs 1 MW solar power panels

ACC to shift its registered office to Ahmedabad

ITCONS E-Solutions spurts on bagging Wipro contract

Gujarat Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story