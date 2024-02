ACC has received an Order from Regional Director (Western Region), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Mumbai dated 09 February 2024 approving the shifting of Registered office of the Company from the State of Maharashtra to the State of Gujarat.

The Company will shift its registered office from Cement House, 121, Maharshi Karve Road, Mumbai-400020, Maharashtra to Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Near Vaishnodevi Circle, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad 382421, Gujarat".

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel