Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured a work order from Birla Arnaa LLP (joint venture between Birla Estate and M S Ramaiah Reality LLP) for civil structural and architectural work for project work Birla Trimaya Phase 1,2 at Devanahalli, Bengaluru. The value of the order is Rs 383.98 crore.

