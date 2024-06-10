Kalpataru Projects gains as board OKs NCD issue of Rs 300 cr

Kalpataru Projects International rose 1.10% to Rs 1,278.40 after the company said that its board has approved fund raising of Rs 300 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

In an exchange filing, the company said that its board has approved issuing 30,000 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable NCDs having face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 300 crore on private placement basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The deemed date of allotment is set on 13 June 2024 and the date of maturity is 11 June 2027.

The coupon rate on the NCD is fixed at 8.35% per annum. The first coupon payment will be on 13 June 2025, followed by the other 2 coupon payments will be done on the same day in 2026 and 2027. The principal repayment will also be done on 11 June 2027.

The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE, the company stated.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in EPC segment mainly in power T&D segment, railway infrastructure and oil & gas infrastructure and has presence in 70 countries. KPIL has extended its reach in the European market through its subsidiary Linjemontagei Grastorp AB in Sweden and Latin America through its subsidiary Fasttel Engenharia Ltda in Brazil.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 20.71% to Rs 169 crore on 22.30% increase in net sales to Rs 5,971 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News