Eurogrip Tyres inaugurated its first branded retail store in Velachery, Chennai. The one-stop solution store is specially designed to cater to all aspects of tyre care, allied services and 2-wheeler riders' requirements.

The retail store will have the entire range of tyre patterns and tubes from Eurogrip Tyres. Eurogrip has partnered with TVS Racing for riding accessories and merchandise such as helmets, knee protectors, jackets, and gloves that are available for purchase to customer. The store will also retail 2-wheeler lubricants from brand Veedol.

