Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndoStar Capital Finance appoints Randhir Singh as Executive Vice Chairman

IndoStar Capital Finance appoints Randhir Singh as Executive Vice Chairman

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IndoStar Capital Finance (IndoStar) today announced that its Board of Directors has recommended the appointment of Randhir Singh as Whole-Time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman of the company. Randhir Singh was most recently Joint CEO of APAC Financial and brings 29 years of experience in Financial Services with leadership roles at Citibank, Deutsche Bank and Edelweiss Financial Services. Randhir will partner with the management team to deliver the growth strategy and drive value creation at Indostar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

US Market tumbles on mixed banks earnings

Indiabulls Housing board OKs to raise $ 350 million bonds

Barometers trade higher; Oil &amp; gas shares rally for 4th day

ICRA upgrades ratings of PNB Housing to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

US Stocks close with gains

TCS to set up a Global AI Center of Excellence in Paris

SEPC completes work order received from Kerala Feeds

Manali Petro edges higher after decent Q4 performance

Aarti Pharmalabs jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 65 cr

Nifty trades above 22,100; breadth strong

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story