Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 29.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.46% to Rs 299.04 croreNet profit of Eveready Industries India rose 29.44% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 299.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 280.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.49% to Rs 82.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 1344.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1314.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
