Swiggy reports standalone net loss of Rs 927.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Swiggy reported to Rs 927.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 515.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.18% to Rs 2399.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1775.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2541.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1888.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.04% to Rs 8796.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6372.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

