Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swiggy reports standalone net loss of Rs 927.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Swiggy reports standalone net loss of Rs 927.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.18% to Rs 2399.63 crore

Net Loss of Swiggy reported to Rs 927.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 515.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.18% to Rs 2399.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1775.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2541.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1888.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.04% to Rs 8796.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6372.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2399.631775.15 35 8796.486372.30 38 OPM %-44.1912.82 --34.26-35.94 - PBDT-903.46383.53 PL -2397.67-1668.10 -44 PBT-927.45-418.24 -122 -2497.75-1785.44 -40 NP-927.45-515.42 -80 -2541.67-1888.03 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 40.87% in the March 2025 quarter

VK Global Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 48.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

FGP reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story