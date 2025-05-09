Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 40.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 31.61 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac declined 40.87% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 31.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.85% to Rs 3.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 113.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

31.6127.95113.46101.124.876.655.677.071.532.066.467.280.951.554.255.240.681.153.153.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News