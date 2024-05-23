Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 432.11 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries declined 58.02% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 432.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 446.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.51% to Rs 18.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.38% to Rs 1575.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1647.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales432.11446.30 -3 1575.451647.63 -4 OPM %3.392.19 -2.604.10 - PBDT11.843.88 205 45.9576.61 -40 PBT3.48-4.50 LP 13.5942.84 -68 NP5.4412.96 -58 18.0042.36 -58

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

