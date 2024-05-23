Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 432.11 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries declined 58.02% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 432.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 446.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.51% to Rs 18.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.38% to Rs 1575.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1647.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

