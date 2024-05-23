Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.35% to Rs 4.42 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance rose 3.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.35% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.38% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 89.34% to Rs 17.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.423.29 34 17.769.38 89 OPM %83.9482.37 -75.3986.89 - PBDT0.450.92 -51 4.183.79 10 PBT0.370.89 -58 3.923.73 5 NP0.530.51 4 2.632.62 0

