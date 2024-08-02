Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 02 2024
Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 522.34 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries declined 9.50% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 522.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 484.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales522.34484.14 8 OPM %5.144.18 -PBDT27.4422.48 22 PBT18.6114.62 27 NP15.9117.58 -9

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

