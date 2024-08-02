Music Broadcast standalone net profit rises 174.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 59.60 crore

Net profit of Music Broadcast rose 174.47% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 59.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.59.6053.0315.5213.3113.0410.314.512.082.580.94

