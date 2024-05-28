Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everest Organics standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Everest Organics standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 52.62 crore

Net profit of Everest Organics declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 52.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 197.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.6250.75 4 197.24183.05 8 OPM %5.614.49 -5.570.51 - PBDT2.012.02 0 6.414.57 40 PBT0.160.76 -79 0.610.10 510 NP0.060.11 -45 0.14-0.18 LP

