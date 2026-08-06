Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.11%, rises for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 472.2, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.3% in last one year as compared to a 0.16% gain in NIFTY and a 22.35% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 472.2, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 24636.3. The Sensex is at 78800.82, up 0.28%. Exide Industries Ltd has added around 13.92% in last one month.