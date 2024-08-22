Exide Industries Ltd spurts 0.71%, gains for five straight sessions

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 511.6, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 90.82% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 65.34% gain in the Nifty Auto. Exide Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 511.6, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Exide Industries Ltd has dropped around 6.43% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25586.75, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 512.15, up 0.68% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is up 90.82% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 65.34% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 39.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

