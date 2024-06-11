Expanded Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to benefit 3 crore more households

The Government of India has decided to provide assistance for the construction of houses to an additional 3 crore rural and urban households under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on Monday (10th June).

PMAY has been in implementation since 2015-16, with the aim of providing housing assistance to eligible poor families across the country. Over the last 10 years, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for these beneficiaries under the scheme.

All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided with basic amenities such as household toilets, LPG connections, electricity connections, and functional household tap connections, through convergence with other schemes of the Central and State Governments.

Commenting on the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A boost for 'Ease of Living' and dignity for crores of Indians! The Cabinet has decided to further expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and construct 3 crore additional rural and urban houses. This decision underscores the government's commitment to addressing the housing needs of our nation and ensuring that every citizen leads a better quality of life. The expansion of PMAY also highlights our government's commitment to inclusive growth and social welfare."

