Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Health Care Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Deccan Health Care Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ador Welding Ltd, Archidply Decor Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd and Essar Shipping Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2024.

Ador Welding Ltd, Archidply Decor Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd and Essar Shipping Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Deccan Health Care Ltd spiked 16.11% to Rs 31.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82037 shares in the past one month.

Ador Welding Ltd surged 15.58% to Rs 1434.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2640 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd soared 15.06% to Rs 100.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2594 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd rose 13.55% to Rs 71.21. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 207.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Essar Shipping Ltd exploded 13.07% to Rs 42.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 16.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 17.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Industrials shares fall

Archidply Decor standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

M&amp;M production climbs 17% YoY in May'24

RailTel Corp jumps on bagging Rs 11-cr order from Defence Ministry

Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KFin Technologies allots 50,150 equity shares under ESOP

Barometers turn rangebound; metal shares shine

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story