Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd and Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2024.

Jai Corp Ltd spiked 18.09% to Rs 377.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41424 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd surged 11.51% to Rs 44.37. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd soared 9.79% to Rs 1722.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50626 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd added 9.65% to Rs 1337.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80972 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13923 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd gained 9.41% to Rs 945.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10703 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

