Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra said that its total production jumped 17.48% to 69,886 units in the month of May 2024 as compared with 59,490 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 69,011 units in May 2024, registering a growth of 17.37% on YoY basis.

On the other hand, exports for the period under review rose 2.10% YoY to 2,671 units.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the worlds largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The auto major's standalone net profit jumped 31.58% to Rs 2,038.21 crore on 11.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 25,108.97 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 2,834.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

