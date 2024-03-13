Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rupee Slips Near 82.90 Per US Dollar

Rupee Slips Near 82.90 Per US Dollar

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee slipped on Wednesday as the US dollar steadied around 103 mark after a rise following the yesterdays US inflation data. The US headline consumer price inflation rate accelerated to 3.2% in February, above expectations and Januarys figure of 3.1%, while the core rate eased to 3.8% from 3.9%. This slightly elevated reading has added to uncertainty on Federal rate cut stance. Indian Rupee has come off a six month high last week and currently quotes at 82.88 per US dollar, down 8 paise on the day. The INR is looking at the volatility in the local equities were benchmark indices are holding up near record but there is hefty selling in small and midcap stocks. A soft reading in industrial production also weighed on INR. India's industrial production growth moderated in January after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed on Tuesday. Industrial output expanded 3.8% year-over-year in January, slower than the 4.2% in December.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Market extends losses; Sensex slides 332 pts

India's Index Of Industrial Production Slows To 3.8% In January

India's Consumer Price Inflation Eases To 5.09% In February

INR Nears One Month High As GDP Shows Strong Show

Stocks may open on firm note

ITC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lumax Inds to set up new manufacturing plant at Sanand; expand capacity of Chakan-based unit

Market extends losses; Sensex slides 332 pts

Shakti Pumps bags Rs 73-cr order from HAREDA

Volumes jump at ITC Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story