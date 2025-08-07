Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO ends with 1.39 times subscription

NSE SME Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO ends with 1.39 times subscription

The initial public offer (IPO) of Aaradhya Disposal Industries received bids for 54,25,200 shares as against 38,88,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.39 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 4,63,200 shares, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) for 23,89,200 shares, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) placed bids for 25,72,800 shares.

The issue opened for bidding on 04 August 2025 and it closed on 06 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 110 to Rs 116 per share. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 38,88,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding dilute to 70.58% from 97.36% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirement, to fund the expansion plan of the company i.e. capital expenditure towards purchase of plant and machinery and civil work, prepayment of term loans to banks and general corporate purpose.

Aaradhya Disposal is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality paper products serving a diverse range of industries both domestically and internationally. With over a decade of expertise, the company offers an extensive selection of paper-based solutions, including paper cup blanks with PE, PLA, and barrier coatings. Their product portfolio also features a variety of food-grade papers such as greaseproof paper, greaseproof 4K paper, greaseproof slip-easy paper, wet strength greaseproof, oil and grease resistant (OGR) paper, vegetable parchment paper, and titanium dioxide (TDL) poster paper. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 33 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 113.69 crore and net profit of Rs 10.27 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

