Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infrastructure firms expect sequential improvement in turnover and overall business situation during H2 FY26

Infrastructure firms expect sequential improvement in turnover and overall business situation during H2 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the results of 45th round of its quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) yesterday. Infrastructure companies remained positive on overall business situation, employment as well as their turnover during Q1:2025-26. Respondents assessed easing of cost pressures; while sentiments on selling price growth and profit margin moderated. For Q2:2025-26, infrastructure firms remain highly optimistic on overall business situation and turnover. Cost pressures are likely to remain high, leading to tempered expectations for increase in selling prices and profit margins. Infrastructure firms expect sequential improvement in turnover and overall business situation during H2:2025-26. Input cost pressures are likely to persist in near term; with concomitant rise in selling prices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SKF India slumps as Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 118 cr

Adani Power to develop & operate greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar

Sula Vineyards drops after Q1 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 2 cr

NSE SME Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO ends with 1.39 times subscription

Services firms maintain positive outlook on demand conditions in Q2FY26

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story