Focus Lighting & Fixtures reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.71% to Rs 41.51 crore

Focus Lighting & Fixtures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.71% to Rs 41.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.41.5156.646.2418.564.0112.641.7810.3509.68

