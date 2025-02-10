Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Focus Lighting & Fixtures reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 26.71% to Rs 41.51 crore

Focus Lighting & Fixtures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.71% to Rs 41.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales41.5156.64 -27 OPM %6.2418.56 -PBDT4.0112.64 -68 PBT1.7810.35 -83 NP09.68 -100

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

