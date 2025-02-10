Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 18.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.89% to Rs 122.68 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure declined 18.07% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.89% to Rs 122.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.122.6893.0212.0616.6813.3114.7310.9313.108.169.96

