F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 161.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 178.57% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 161.54% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 178.57% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.780.28 179 OPM %62.8250.00 -PBDT0.450.14 221 PBT0.450.13 246 NP0.340.13 162

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

