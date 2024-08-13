Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 42.42 croreNet profit of Sundaram Multi Pap reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 42.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.4242.29 0 OPM %8.775.27 -PBDT3.111.35 130 PBT2.050.38 439 NP0.25-0.83 LP
