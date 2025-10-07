Nifty soars above 25,150 mark; oil & gas shares rally

The domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in morning trade. Investors will track quarterly business updates, IPO activity and upcoming quarterly earnings season. Nifty surged above 25,150 mark.

Further, market participants will also keep an eye on 3-day Global Fintech Fest 2025 program for key industry insights and developments.

Oil & gas shares witnessed buying demand for fifth consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 326.75 points or 0.41% to 82,127.58. The Nifty 50 index added 100.35 points or 0.41% to 25,181.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.08%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,947 shares rose and 1,703 shares fell. A total of 228 shares were unchanged. New Listing: Shares of Glottis were currently trading at Rs 87.30 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 32.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 129. The scrip was listed at Rs 88, exhibiting a premium of 31.78% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 93 and a low of Rs 81.10. On the BSE, over 7.52 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Fabtech Technologies were currently trading at Rs 182.50 at 10:08 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.45% compared with the issue price of Rs 191. The scrip was listed at 191, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 192 and a low of Rs 181.45. On the BSE, over 0.89 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index added 0.85% to 11,556.60. The index jumped 2.45% in the four consecutive trading sessions. Petronet LNG (up 1.94%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 1.25%), Mahanagar Gas (up 1.25%), Indraprastha Gas (up 1.2%), Adani Total Gas (up 1.14%), GAIL (India) (up 1.03%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.91%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 0.83%), Reliance Industries (up 0.76%) and Oil India (up 0.67%) surged.