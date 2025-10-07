Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty soars above 25,150 mark; oil & gas shares rally

Nifty soars above 25,150 mark; oil & gas shares rally

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in morning trade. Investors will track quarterly business updates, IPO activity and upcoming quarterly earnings season. Nifty surged above 25,150 mark.

Further, market participants will also keep an eye on 3-day Global Fintech Fest 2025 program for key industry insights and developments.

Oil & gas shares witnessed buying demand for fifth consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 326.75 points or 0.41% to 82,127.58. The Nifty 50 index added 100.35 points or 0.41% to 25,181.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.08%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,947 shares rose and 1,703 shares fell. A total of 228 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Glottis were currently trading at Rs 87.30 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 32.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 129.

The scrip was listed at Rs 88, exhibiting a premium of 31.78% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 93 and a low of Rs 81.10. On the BSE, over 7.52 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Fabtech Technologies were currently trading at Rs 182.50 at 10:08 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.45% compared with the issue price of Rs 191.

The scrip was listed at 191, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 192 and a low of Rs 181.45. On the BSE, over 0.89 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index added 0.85% to 11,556.60. The index jumped 2.45% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Petronet LNG (up 1.94%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 1.25%), Mahanagar Gas (up 1.25%), Indraprastha Gas (up 1.2%), Adani Total Gas (up 1.14%), GAIL (India) (up 1.03%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.91%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 0.83%), Reliance Industries (up 0.76%) and Oil India (up 0.67%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Brigade Enterprises rose 2.05% after the company has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a strategically located 6.6-acre land parcel in West Chennai with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India is expected to remain the world's fastest-growing major economy, says World Bank; Raises GDP forecast for FY26 to 6.5%

Number of unique investors in securities market ecosystem hits 134 million

India's auto retails surge by September end on festive and GST optimism; reports FADA

India-Qatar aim to double bilateral trade by 2030

Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA approval for diarrhea medication Rifaximin

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story