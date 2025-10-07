Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto shares surge for 2nd day

The domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in mid-morning trade. Investors will monitor the quarterly business updates, IPOs activity and upcoming quarterly earnings season. The Nifty traded above 25,100 level.

Further, market participants will also keep an eye on three-day Global Fintech Fest 2025 program for key industry insights and developments.

Auto shares surged for the second consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 120.01 points or 0.15% to 81,937.45. The Nifty 50 index added 36.15 points or 0.15% to 25,118.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.18%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,778 shares rose and 2,094 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: The initial public offer of WeWork India Management received bids for 40,33,004 shares as against 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Tuesday (7 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.16 times. The initial public offer of Tata Capital received bids for 16,12,08,932 shares as against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (7 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.48 times. Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index jumped % to 34,463.60. The index soared 28.82% in the straight two trading sessions. Stocks in Spotlight: Oil India (OIL) advanced 0.30%. The company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Gas (MGL) for exploring opportunities across the LNG value chain and in emerging clean energy areas. LTIMindtree rose 0.02% announced that it has secured a multi-year agreement with a leading global media and entertainment company, marking the companys largest strategic deal to date. Dilip Buildcon rose 0.39% after the company announced that its joint venture, DBL-APMPL (with Dilip Buildcon holding 74% and APMPL holding 26%), has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam (MPJNM).

Global Market: European stocks are expected to open mixed on Tuesday, with all eyes on France after the resignation of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu plunged the country into a fresh political crisis. In Asia, Japans Nikkei 225 hit a record high Tuesday for the second straight session, lifted by a tech rally on Wall Street after a massive deal between OpenAI and AMD. Chinese, Hong Kong and South Korean markets are closed for the holidays. The Nikkei 225 hit a fresh high Monday after Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi as its new leader Saturday, positioning her to become the countrys first female prime minister.