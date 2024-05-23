Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 0.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 0.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.97% to Rs 160.56 crore

Net profit of Fairchem Organics declined 0.84% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 160.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 151.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.90% to Rs 40.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 621.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 646.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales160.56151.51 6 621.47646.94 -4 OPM %11.6812.70 -10.7811.18 - PBDT18.4218.09 2 63.8766.74 -4 PBT15.8715.96 -1 54.5958.59 -7 NP11.7611.86 -1 40.5043.50 -7

