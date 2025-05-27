Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 94.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.78% to Rs 120.78 croreNet profit of Fairchem Organics declined 94.98% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.78% to Rs 120.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.75% to Rs 21.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.45% to Rs 537.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 621.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content