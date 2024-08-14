Family Care Hospitals standalone net profit declines 82.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.72% to Rs 3.97 croreNet profit of Family Care Hospitals declined 82.84% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 66.72% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.9711.93 -67 OPM %6.0519.03 -PBDT0.632.25 -72 PBT0.311.89 -84 NP0.231.34 -83
