Family Care Hospitals standalone net profit declines 82.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Family Care Hospitals declined 82.84% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 66.72% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.9711.936.0519.030.632.250.311.890.231.34

