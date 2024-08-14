Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.96% to Rs 6.72 croreNet profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.725.51 22 OPM %12.8015.06 -PBDT0.690.55 25 PBT0.340.21 62 NP0.250.10 150
