FDC consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 648.41 crore

Net profit of FDC rose 1.94% to Rs 121.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 119.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 648.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 638.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.648.41638.2721.6522.97174.68173.76159.78162.73121.35119.04

