Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit rises 83.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 83.87% to Rs 21.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 51.20% to Rs 129.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.129.2585.4825.7721.5832.4616.1229.6514.7221.3111.59

