MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 17.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of MKVentures Capital declined 17.02% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.09% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.133.73177.00191.695.637.095.577.004.295.17

