Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 17.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Sales decline 16.09% to Rs 3.13 crore

Net profit of MKVentures Capital declined 17.02% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.09% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.133.73 -16 OPM %177.00191.69 -PBDT5.637.09 -21 PBT5.577.00 -20 NP4.295.17 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

